U.S. lawmakers introduce Wildlife Corridors Conservation Act

Ahead of Endangered Species Day, officials introduced the new Wildlife Corridors Conservation Act.

It comes following a United Nations report that found 1 million plants and animals are at risk of extinction, and the key threat—human activity.

New Mexico land is home to thousands of species at risk. This act is aimed to keep them safe by creating wildlife corridors.

“Habitat destruction is leaving scores of animal and plant species homeless and helpless. These corridors would both protect and preserve the land and resource the species needed to survive and thrive,” Sen. Tom Udall said.

The corridors will connect land to stretches of habitat to protect migration routes.