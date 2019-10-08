U.S. Interior Secretary praises ‘balanced regulations’ at Chaco Canyon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – The U.S. Interior Secretary is praising the federal protections of Chaco Canyon.

A one-year moratorium is in place for oil and gas drilling permits near the historic park. Regulators are also preparing a new management plan for the region.

At an oil and gas conference on Tuesday, Secretary David Bernhardt said that is an example of balanced regulation.

Meanwhile, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is highlighting the oil industry’s role in the New Mexico economy, saying it’s helping make a tution-free public college plan a possibility.