U.S. Forest Service looking to fill seasonal, full-time positions

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The city of Grapevine, Texas hosted a parade on Saturday honoring Wally Funk and her achievement of being the oldest person to go to space. "Now, she's 82 and she made it. We are so proud of her. So proud," said an attendee at the parade.

People lined both sides of the town's historic main street to see Funk after her historic space flight. Funk – a New Mexico native – was among the four-passenger crew aboard Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin rocket on July 20. She waited decades for her chance to visit space and was part of the Mercury 13 program, as well as the Women in Space Program in Albuquerque.