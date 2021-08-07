U.S. Forest Service looking to fill seasonal, full-time positions

Welcome sign to the Carson National Forest along highway 68 near Taos, New Mexico. | Adobe Stock

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Forest Service is hiring for wildland fire positions. The southwestern region is looking to fill 50 seasonal and full-time fire and aviation management jobs.

This includes engine operators, dispatchers, hotshot squad leaders, and prevention technicians. Applicants have to be at least 18 years old. Those interested can submit an application at the USA Jobs website.

