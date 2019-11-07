U.S. Forest Service celebrating 75 years of Smokey Bear

Breaking News
(KRQE) – A webcast is celebrating New Mexico’s famous Smokey Bear while educating people about preventing wildfires.

This year, the U.S. Forest Service is celebrating ’75 Years of Smokey.’ The campaign released a video about the history of the national icon, who became a living symbol in 1950 when a bear cub was rescued from a fire near Capitan.

Thursday morning at 11 a.m., the public can check out the learning session, broadcast live from the Lincoln National Forest. School groups are encouraged to register so they can send questions to the panel of experts.

