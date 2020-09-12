U.S. Forest Service asking public’s help in unexplained high songbird mortality

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Birds_Second_Language_80473-159532.jpg15447761

JEMEZ SPRINGS (KRQE) – The U.S. Forest Service is asking the public’s help in collecting data in regards to a recent uptick in the deaths of adult songbirds in the Jemez Springs area.

In a social media post Friday, the U.S. Forest Service in the Santa Fe National Forest posted a photo of dead Western Bluebirds shared by a concerned hiker. Officials say they are surprised by the amount of birds that have died. They cite recent record-breaking storms and the possibility of toxins released from neighboring wildfires as possible causes.

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is currently collecting specimens to send to the National Wildlife Health Center. They ask that if someone collects a specimen the weekend of September 11 and wishes to submit it to the center to:

  • Use exam gloves or cover your hand with a baggie to avoid contact with the carcass and wash hands thoroughly afterwards.
  • Collect specimen(s) in plastic bags and include a paper note inside the bag with the date, location, and species identification (if known).
  • Tally the number of specimens collected per site – this will be used in the department’s submission report to the National Wildlife Health Center.
  • Double bag the specimen and store it in the freezer.
  • Send reports of specimens collected to erin.duvuvuei@state.nm.us

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss