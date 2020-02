NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico airports are getting $1.5 million in grant funding. The money from the U.S. Department of Transportation will go to seven airports for safety and infrastructure.

Carlsbad, Hatch, Deming, Carrizozo, Gallup, Portales, and Española airports are among those receiving the grant. The investment is part of a $520 million national grant for the nation’s airports.