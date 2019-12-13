U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assist 3 women in labor at Columbus Port of Entry

COLUMBUS, N.M. (KRQE)- While U.S. Customs and Border Protection says it’s rare for a baby to be delivered at a border port of entry, that exact situation happened twice, almost three times on Thursday morning.

CBP reports that at 1:25 a.m. officers contacted emergency medical services after a Mexican ambulance arrived at the Columbus port. Upon noticing the baby could not wait, officers provided an obstetrical kit to Mexican medical technicians to perform an emergency delivery.

The baby girl arrived at 1:33 a.m. and the family was transported to Mimbres Memorial Hospital in Deming by EMS.

At 1:57 a.m. a second pregnant woman arrived at the port in search of help as she was 41 weeks pregnant and in labor. EMS arrived before the woman gave birth and transported the woman to Mimbres Memorial Hospital.

CBP officers came across a third woman in labor at 4:39 a.m. CBP reports that while an officer was requesting assistance for the woman, she dropped to the sidewalk and went into delivery.

Several CBP officers arrived and were able to help deliver the baby girl. The mother and newborn were brought inside and were monitored until EMS arrived at the scene at 5:08 a.m.

The mother and baby were then transported by EMS to Mimbres Memorial Hospital.

“Service to the community is a CBP core value although it is not usually associated in the birth of child, or in this case multiple children, ” said Columbus Port Director Tony Hall in a press release. “I commend the officers involved for their quick response to a series of unexpected medical emergencies that needed immediate attention.”