NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A homicide suspect was apprehended Sunday, July 23, at the Presidio Port of Entry by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. Officials say a 31-year-old man arrived at the crossing in a vehicle coming from Mexico when officers learned he had an active warrant.

“Effective utilization of our national law enforcement databases allows officers to identify and apprehend wanted fugitives,” CBP Presidio Port Director Daniel Mercado said in a release. Officials say the man was apprehended and his identity was verified and confirmed the active warrant out of Midland, Texas. He was turned over to local authorities for extradition. According to CBP officials, 86 fugitive apprehensions have been made at port areas since the beginning of July.