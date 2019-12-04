U.S. Chamber of Commerce encourages New Mexicans to support fracking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says a ban on fracking would have serious consequences in New Mexico.

Fracking is a process where companies inject water at high pressure into rocks to extract oil and gas. Opponents claim it’s a threat to the environment and want to end it, but according to a report by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce (USCC), fracking is critical to New Mexico’s economy.

It says a ban would lead to a loss of 142,000 jobs and $86 billion through 2025. The USCC is hoping those numbers encourage New Mexicans to support fracking.

“Now’s the time for New Mexico to be an ambassador and to help us get the message out about the great things that are happening in the Land of Enchantment and what that means for the rest of the country,” said Marty Durbin, president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Energy Institute.

Supporters say the industry generates more than $1 billion each year for New Mexico schools.