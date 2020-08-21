U.S. Census vital to providing services for children in New Mexico

New Mexico

WATCH: Full interview with Baji Rankin, chair of New Mexico Early Childhood Complete Count Committee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Every single person deserves to be counted in the U.S. Census. Now is the time to come together in support of everyone in New Mexico.

Baji Rankin, chair of the New Mexico Early Childhood Complete Count Committee discusses why the census is so important especially when it comes to counting children. New Mexico stands to lose billions of dollars over the next ten years if there is not a complete census count as it determines federal programs that impact the entire community including health care, nutrition, education, housing, and more.

For additional information on the U.S. Census and to make sure you are counted, visit 2020census.gov.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss