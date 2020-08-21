U.S. Census vital to providing services for children in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Every single person deserves to be counted in the U.S. Census. Now is the time to come together in support of everyone in New Mexico.

Baji Rankin, chair of the New Mexico Early Childhood Complete Count Committee discusses why the census is so important especially when it comes to counting children. New Mexico stands to lose billions of dollars over the next ten years if there is not a complete census count as it determines federal programs that impact the entire community including health care, nutrition, education, housing, and more.

For additional information on the U.S. Census and to make sure you are counted, visit 2020census.gov.