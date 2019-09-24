U.S. Census Bureau to hire local workers ahead of 2020 census

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The state is looking to hire ahead of next year’s 2020 census.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the state is looking for locals who are willing to walk their communities and help count residents across the state. The U.S. Census Bureau and state officials estimate they’ll need about 4,000 workers between April and September of next year.

Depending on the county, workers will get around $15 an hour. For more information on New Mexico census employment opportunities, click here.