FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Census Bureau is hosting a job fair in Farmington at the Center of Workforce Solutions in Farmington from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Monday. They will have computers available and assistance for anyone wanting to apply.

The New Mexico Workforce Connection Center is located at 600 W Arrington St. in Farmington. Those who can’t make it to the event can apply on the 2020 Census website.