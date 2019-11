RED RIVER, N.M. (KRQE)- A tree from the Carson National Forest will soon be on its way to the U.S. Capitol for Christmas.

The 60-foot blue spruce will be featured on the west lawn of the White House. The tree-cutting event is free to the public and set to begin at 8:30 a.m. followed by a community celebration hosted by the city of Red River.

This is the third time a tree was chosen from New Mexico.