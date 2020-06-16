U.S. Border Patrol agents make two separate narcotics seizures

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Agents with the El Paso Sector of the U.S. Border Patrol broke up two separate drug smuggling attempts over the weekend. U.S. Customs and Border Protection report that on Sunday afternoon, agents that were assigned to the Alamogordo Border Patrol checkpoint on U.S. Highway 70 came across two individuals in a black Chevrolet Malibu approaching the primary inspection area.

During an immigration inspection, CBP reports that an agent’s canine alerted them to the possible presence of narcotics in the vehicle. After further inspection, agents discovered various narcotics that were concealsed in the back floorboard of the vehicle.

Agents seized 2.85 pounds of heroin that was hidden in a pancake mix box in addition to smaller quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana, two syringes, and 14 pills that were hidden in a tool bag. The estimated street value for all of the items is valued at more than $90,000.

On Saturday, Clint Border Patrol agents stopped a different drug smuggling attempt when a Border Patrol horse patrol unit tracked to individuals about 10 miles west of the Tornillo Port of Entry. According to CBP, agents found the two indiiduals and located two bundles of marijuana nearby.

The seizure came to almost 63 pounds of marijuana that was worth an estimated street value of over $50,000. The drugs and individuals were turned over to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to be prosecuted. CBP reports that an arrest or criminal complaint is a charge and should not be considered evidence of guilt as subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.