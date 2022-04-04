NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Zuni Pueblo and the Navajo Nation have reached a settlement with the U.S. Army. The settlement is over damage caused by a former munitions depot.

The former army installation near Gallup, Fort Wingate, that closed in 1993 was used to store military weapons and ammunition. Disposing of them caused pollution in nearby soil and water. The U.S. Army will pay $1.5 million to help fix the affected areas as well as find, disarm, and remove any remaining explosives.