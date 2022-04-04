NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Zuni Pueblo and the Navajo Nation have reached a settlement with the U.S. Army. The settlement is over damage caused by a former munitions depot.
Story continues below
- New Mexico: Rio Rancho veteran faces fines for flying flags in yard
- Marijuana: New Mexico cannabis sales reach $1.9 million on first day
- Vaccine: Keller vetoes council attempt to bar future vaccine mandates
- Community: Local brewery raises funds for 6-year-old battling brain cancer
The former army installation near Gallup, Fort Wingate, that closed in 1993 was used to store military weapons and ammunition. Disposing of them caused pollution in nearby soil and water. The U.S. Army will pay $1.5 million to help fix the affected areas as well as find, disarm, and remove any remaining explosives.