NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office last week announced that two feature films, Squealer and Bad Hombres, are currently in production in Las Cruces, New Mexico. “New Mexico’s second-largest city, Las Cruces, is quickly developing a reputation as the new film production hot spot in the state,” said Amber Dodson, director, New Mexico Film Office.

Squealer will employ approximately 45 New Mexican crew members, three New Mexican principal actors, and 35 New Mexican background and extras. Bad Hombres employ approximately 125 New Mexican crew members, 20 New Mexican principal actors, and 30 New Mexican background and extras.

Squealer, starring Ronnie Gene Blevins (Death in Texas), Theo Rossi (Army of the Dead), Wes Chatham, Tyrese Gibson (Furious 7), Katherine Moenning (The Lincoln Lawyer), and Danielle Burgiois (Army of the Dead), is about an overzealous social worker who follows clues on missing person cases around town. According to New Mexico Film, the production will be filming through mid-February.

Bad Hombres, starring Tyrese Gibson (Furious 7) and Thomas Jane (Deep Blue Sea), is about two undocumented immigrants who take a simple job of digging a hole in the middle of nowhere, but when their two employers reveal themselves to be criminals, surviving the night will become a more difficult job.