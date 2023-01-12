HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Two teenagers have been arrested and police are looking for a third suspect regarding shooting incidents in Hobbs Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Police say 19-year-old Ashley Aguilar was driving a gold minivan that was seen by witnesses with 18-year-old Xavier Flores inside. Those witnesses say a black Mustang drove up with two males inside, after an exchange of words they say shots were fired between the two vehicles. Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police say 18-year-old Uzielle Aranda was the other shooter, police are still searching for him.

Police caught up with Aguilar and Flores about an hour after the shooting. Police say two juveniles were also with them, and the juveniles were charged with concealing their identity and released to their guardians. Police say they believe the two groups were also involved in other shots fired calls in Hobbs that night.