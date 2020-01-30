Two teen finalists head to DC for nationwide competition

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexico teens are making waves in a nationwide science and math competition.

Around 2,000 high school seniors from across the U.S. entered this year’s Regeneron Science Talent Search. Just 40 were selected as finalists and each earning at least $25,000 to pursue their education.

Two of those finalists are from New Mexico. Lillian Kay Petersen from Los Alamos High and Makayla Gates from Valencia High are head to D.C. in March, to show off their projects and compete to possibly win more money.

KRQE News 13 spoke with Petersen this week. For her project, she developed an early warning system to predict crop yields in Africa.

“I have three younger adopted sibling and when they were younger, they all suffered from malnutrition and seeing them grow and develop after going through that really inspired me to help other children’s lives around the world,” said Petersen. “It was a lot for me to be able to represent New Mexico, because New Mexico does have a lot of science, math and engineering labs and programs across the state, and I think that’s often underrepresented at the national level.”

Petersen plans to put the money toward college. She already got an early acceptance to Harvard.