NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two schools in New Mexico are getting national recognition for positive educational advances and outstanding academic achievements of their students.

Pojoaque Intermediate School and Albuquerque School of Excellence have been named 2023 National Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Distinguished Schools by the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators (NAESPA).

“This recognition is a testament to the unwavering dedication and hard work of our educators, staff, students and parents who have collectively contributed to our school’s success,” said Pojoaque Valley Schools Superintendent Sondra Adams in a news release. “This is a shining example of what can be achieved when passion, innovation and a collective vision for education come together.”

The New Mexico Public Education Department nominated Pojoaque Intermediate School for exceptional student performance and academic growth for two consecutive years. Albuquerque School of Excellence was nominated for excellence in serving special populations of students.

“Receiving the ESEA Distinguished School recognition speaks to the incredible teamwork and collaboration within our school community,” said Albuquerque School of Excellence Executive Director Mustafa Ayik in the news released. “This recognition reflects our school’s collective commitment to shaping the futures of our students and preparing them for success.”

Pojoaque Intermediate School and Albuquerque School of Excellence are among approximately 100 schools throughout the country that will receive national recognition for exceptional student achievement at the 2024 ESEA National Conference, Feb. 7-10 in Portland, Oregon.

