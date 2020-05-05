Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Two Santa Fe students earn honorable mention in global science competition

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Santa Fe students received honorable mention in a global science competition. Ramirez Thomas Elementary fifth-grader Raul Alvarado and fourth-grader Zach Ortiz were among 24 students recognized in the ‘Do Your Bit’ challenge, where participants try to reach a global goal.

Raul and Zach came up with a sea turtle gender cooling system which aims to prevent the extinction of sea turtles. Since the temperature of developing eggs is what decides whether the offspring will be male or female, the boys came up with a system to cool eggs to below 27 degrees celsius to ensure enough sea turtles hatch as males.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss