Two Santa Fe students earn honorable mention in global science competition

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Santa Fe students received honorable mention in a global science competition. Ramirez Thomas Elementary fifth-grader Raul Alvarado and fourth-grader Zach Ortiz were among 24 students recognized in the ‘Do Your Bit’ challenge, where participants try to reach a global goal.

Raul and Zach came up with a sea turtle gender cooling system which aims to prevent the extinction of sea turtles. Since the temperature of developing eggs is what decides whether the offspring will be male or female, the boys came up with a system to cool eggs to below 27 degrees celsius to ensure enough sea turtles hatch as males.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources