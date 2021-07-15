Two Santa Fe fire crews help fight Idaho wildfire

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two fire crews from Santa Fe are heading to Idaho to help with a wildfire burning there. The lightning-caused Trestle Creek Fire ignited in northern Idaho on July 7. The Atalaya and Black Canyon Wildland hand crews from the City of Santa Fe and Santa Fe County Fire Departments have been dispatched to help. They will be there for at least two weeks.

The two crews were deployed early Wednesday morning. Once the teams arrive, they will begin working to mitigate the fires.

According to a news release, this is the first time that the City of Santa Fe and Santa Fe County Fire Departments have been dispatched out of state for a joint wildland deployment. The crew consists of 24 firefighters.

