SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Santa Fe, New Mexico restaurants made it on OpenTable’s “Top 100 Restaurants in America” list for 2023.

OpenTable is an online restaurant-reservation service company. The top 100 list was made based on OpenTable’s data from 12 million diner reviews and dining metrics including diner ratings, percentage of reservations made in advance, and five-star reviews from Sept. 1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2023.

The top restaurants in Santa Fe that made the list were Geronimo and Sazon. On OpenTable, Geronimo was given a 4.9 rating by diners, and Sazon received a rating of 4.7 out of five. Geronimo, which is located at 724 Canyon Rd., is described on Google as “Eclectic New American fare served amid elegant, minimalist decor in a circa-1756 adobe home.”

Sazon, located at 221 Shelby St. near the Santa Fe Plaza, is described online as “Elevated Latin American cuisine & specialty cocktails served in a dimly lit, Mexican-themed space.”

A total of 26 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico were represented on the list. The state that had the most restaurants on the top 100 list was California, with 14 eateries. In second was Florida, with seven restaurants.