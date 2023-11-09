NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two officers at the Roosevelt County Detention Center are accused of bringing drugs into the jail.

A criminal complaint says 20-year-old Daejon Coronado was paid via cashapp to smuggle in heroin and suboxyne. Coronado was seen on surveillance video giving a small packet to an inmate. He was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, conspiracy to traffic and bringing contraband into a prison. Coronado was released on his own recognizance on November 3.

34-year-old Heather Brockman was seen on security camera escorting an inmate to a medical room and transferring marijuana vape pens to the inmate, according to a criminal complaint. Brockman is set for a court appearance Thursday afternoon.