Two people found dead in early Sunday Rio Rancho fire

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County fire crews – along with crews from the Rio Rancho Fire Department, the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office, and the state Fire Marshal’s Office – responded to a fire on Hidalgo Road NW, near Northern Boulevard early Sunday morning. Officials say units were dispatched around 2:50 a.m.

They say two people were found dead while crews were fighting the blaze. Officials say the fire’s cause and the cause of death are still under investigation. They say there was also extensive damage to the building. This story is developing.

