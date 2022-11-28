NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few perennial tourist destinations in Northern New Mexico are getting new acclaim as two of the 50 best places to travel in the world in 2023. The latest ranking comes from Travel Lemming, a roughly six-year old online travel guide that says it has more than six-million annual readers.

At number 36 on the list, Chaco Canyon, or the Chaco Culture National Historical Park is praised as “one of the American Southwest’s most precious places.” Between 850 and 1250 A.D., Chaco Canyon was home to a thriving civilization, including the Pueblo Bonito, which was built over a thousand years ago. Using only primitive tools, skilled Anasazi craftsmen constructed an intricate 800 room complex that is unequaled for its masonry and utilitarian architecture of the time.

Travel Lemming’s editorial staff calls Chaco an “archeological wonder” that remains one of the least visited National Historical Parks in the U.S. The travel blog lists visits to archeological sites, guided hiking tours, the canyon loop drive, camping and stargazing as some of the prime activities to take advantage of. The best times to visit, according to Travel Lemming, are from March through May, and from September through November.

At number 41 on the list, the town of Taos and the Taos Pueblo is called a top destination to travel to in 2023, earning the label of “underrated” with “something spectacular for everyone.” Taos sits abut 132 miles north of Albuquerque, a roughly 2 hour and 20 minute drive up Interstate 25 and a few state and U.S. highways.

According to Travel Lemming, the best time to visit Taos is between March and September. The website says outdoor adventurers can appreciate hiking trails, hot springs and skiing in the area (notably, skiing usually isn’t available in March through September.) There’s also praise for the Taos area’s “authentic New Mexican cuisine, like blue corn tortillas, chile rellenos and spicy green chile.”

Topping the online travel guide’s list as best place to travel in 2023 is Lafayette, Louisiana, for its cuisine, music and lack of crowds. You can read the full list on Travel Lemming’s website, at this link.