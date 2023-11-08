NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 100 veterans, including two in New Mexico, received a free car thanks to Progress. The first car recipient was Emma Rich from Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo.

Marcello Polar received the second vehicle. He was born in Peru and is serving at Kirtland Air Force Base. “This is life-changing. We’ll no longer be struggling. Walking under the rain and the snow and the cold weather. Like when it’s really early or when I get out of work late. This will help me not to feel insecure anymore,” said Airman First Class Polar.

Both cars came with six months of insurance coverage.