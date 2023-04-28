NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Apr. 21, the Good Food Foundation announced its 2023 winners of the Good Food Award. 237 businesses made the cut out of around 2,000 entries, and two of the winners are in New Mexico.

This was the thirteenth year of the Good Food Awards; the awards were spread among 18 categories: beer, charcuterie, cheese, chocolate, cider, coffee, confections, drinks, elixirs, fish, grains, honey, oils, pantry, pickles, preserves, snacks, and spirits.

For the full list of Good Food Award winners for 2023, click here. Below are the winners in New Mexico:

Heidi’s Raspberry Farm

Winning products: Raspberry Red Chile Ginger Jam Strawberry Jam

Location: 3427 Vassar Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87107

Website

Eldora Chocolate

Winning product: Guatemala Polochic 70%

Location: 8114 Edith Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87113

Website