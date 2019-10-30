Two men attempting cross-country motor scooter ride head to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Two men are attempting a cross country motor scooter ride and their next stop is New Mexico.

Michael Reid and his video producer, Yonatan Belik are trying to break the world record, riding through all 48 continental U.S. states. Belik is recording the journey to show the diverse cultures throughout the country.

Over the last three months, Reid and Belik traveled about 9,000 miles. They are scheduled to arrive in the northeast part of the state on Wednesday and will stay until Thursday.