Two men accused of northern NM murders will have separate trials

New Mexico

DIXON, N.M. (KRQE) – The two men accused of a triple murder in northern New Mexico will have separate trials.

John Powell and Roger Gage are suspected of killing Abraham Martinez, Kierin Guillemin, and April Browne at a home near Dixon last year. Powell and Gage each face three counts of first-degree murder in what prosecutors are calling drug-related slayings.

Judge Jason Lidyard agreed to sever the cases after the defense claimed suspects made conflicting statements to authorities. Both trials are slated for January.

