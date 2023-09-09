NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After the announcement Friday of the governor’s controversial public health order, it’s drawn major criticism from across the country. Two New Mexico lawmakers have now called for the impeachment of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The “public health order” was issued at the Roundhouse. State representatives Stefani Lord (R – Sandia Park) and John Block (R – Alamogordo) are now calling for her impeachment, claiming the order is an infringement on New Mexicans’ Second Amendment right.

“We made an oath, which is a promise that we swear that we’re going to uphold the Constitution, the rights of New Mexicans, and she threw that right out the window,” said Rep. Lord.

“I was completely shocked and taken by surprise that she would do such a gross overreach and completely violate the constitution,” said Rep. Lord.

“Our governor, she called for open season on law-abiding citizens by subverting the state and federal constitutions and laws of our state, and that’s something that needs to be remedied immediately,” said Rep. Block.

The governor’s public health order bans open and concealed carry firearms in public spaces throughout Albuquerque and Bernalillo County for 30 days.

This order does not impact law enforcement or licensed security officers and does not impact those who carry a gun on private property. Representatives Lord and Block both say even those on the other side of the political aisle are shocked and angered by this too.

Lord said a Democrat expressed anger with her about the governor’s decision.

This public health order has also sparked three lawsuits. One was threatened by state Senate Republican Minority Leader Greg Baca, and one was planned by House Republicans. Another was filed on Saturday on behalf of the National Association for Gun Rights in U.S. Federal Court.

“It’s simply that a state actor, a government actor, whether it’s the governor or whether it’s somebody in our legislature does not have the authority to impinge on your rights given under the United States Constitution,” said Tim White, an attorney with Valdez and White Law Firm.

Albuquerque Attorney Tim White said they are seeking a temporary restraining order to prevent the enforcement of the governor’s public health order. He said it’s expected to be reviewed by the court early next week.

The Governor’s Office responded with a statement to the impeachment threat:

Gov. Lujan Grisham is prepared to fight challenges to her decision and recognizes not everyone supports the public health order. As she stated yesterday, gun violence is a public health emergency, and extraordinary measures are required to prevent more innocent New Mexicans from being killed by guns. Caroline Sweeney, Press Secretary for the Governor



Amongst all the controversy, we are hearing about plans for potential protests on Sunday in Bernalillo County.