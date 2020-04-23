Two K-9 officers added to Santa Fe Police Department

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department’s K-9 unit is back on the force. The department has brought in two new K-9s, Ayke and Azar.

The dogs officially started after six weeks of training and bonding with their owners. The K-9 program ended in 2013 when three of the department’s handlers were either promoted or retired.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources