RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE)-Two people are recovering in an El Paso hospital after a plane crashed near Ruidoso.

Village officials say a single-engine aircraft crashed Saturday afternoon at the Sierra Blanca Regional Airport just after take-off. The two passengers inside were airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

The airport reports that it is open and operating at full capacity Sunday morning. The cause of the crash is under investigation.