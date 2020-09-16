Two Hobbs teens accused of string of thefts

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say two teens are behind a string of crimes in Hobbs. Two 13-year-olds, Nathaniel Gomez and Brandon Stoker, are accused of breaking into at least 18 cars earlier this month and taking what they found inside including cash, a MacBook and an iPad.

Officers tracked the two down near Houston Street and Saint Anne Place, after a victim saw them on surveillance video in his truck and called 911. They are charged with several counts of auto burglary.

