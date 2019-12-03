Two girls hope good deed inspires fellow New Mexicans

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico girls are hoping their small act inspires others.

Nadia Lucero from Socorro says she and her daughter were heading home from church this weekend when 5-year-old Jazmine and 4-year-old Mireya noticed there was a lot of trash outside. Jazmine asked if they could pull over and pick up some of it and their mom happily obliged, even though her girls were dressed in their Sunday best.

“I didn’t want the animals to get sick,” 5-year-old Jazmine said.

“It was just really heartwarming for me to even hear her say that,” Nadia Lucero said.

The mom says the girls have always been aware of trash and its impact on animals since taking a trip to the BioPark.