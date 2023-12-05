LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Two friends from Los Lunas won the $141,000 Roadrunner Cash jackpot, the New Mexico Lottery announced on Monday.

Aleta Hanna and Linda Bell purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket at Speedway, located at 3524 Highway 47 in Peralta. The two will split the prize, taking home $70,500 each.

“This is a big prize. Roadrunner Cash is a great little game. It’s New Mexico only, and the jackpot starts at $25,000 and grows,” said Wendy Ahlm, director of advertising and marketing for the New Mexico Lottery. “We’ve had 16 winners this year of the jackpot for Roadrunner. And that ranged anywhere from $27,000 all the way up to $406,000.”

Ahlm said every once in a while they will see a pair of people like Hanna and Bell who decide to split the winnings. “They did say that they were really excited to have their photos taken because they’ve never had their photos taken for a big event for anything,” Ahlm said about Hanna and Bell.