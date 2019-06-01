Two escaped inmates from Arkansas now behind bars in New Mexico

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - Two inmates who escaped from a jail in Little Rock, Arkansas are behind bars in New Mexico. Police say Jason Michale Brown and Geronimo Espericueta went missing early Thursday from the Pulaski County Detention Center after crawling through a ceiling.

New Mexico State Police caught up with the pair near hatch yesterday afternoon after receiving a tip from U.S. Marshals. Brown and Espericueta were arrested without incident.