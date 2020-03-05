Two dead after oil drilling site accident

EDDY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men are dead after ana accident at an oil drilling site in Eddy County.

It happened Wednesday afternoon off country road 722 and US 285. It was an operation run by Concho Resources out of Midland. Eddy County deputies say when they arrived, they found two men identified as Nicholas Gerberich and Strom Hutchins of Carlsbad unconscious and not breathing.

The sheriff’s office is still working to determine what happened. “There are numerous hazards. There are high powerlines. There is moving machinery, heavy equipment, poisonous gases. It can be dangerous for people working there and people traveling through that area,” the sheriff’s office said.

OSHA investigators are also on scene. KRQE reached out to the Concho Resources for more information but have not heard back.