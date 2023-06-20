NAVAJO DAM (KRQE) – At around 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, New Mexico State Police were called to investigate a fatal crash near Navajo Lake State Park. Two Farmington residents have passed away as a result of the crash.

According to the police investigation, 31-year-old Rachel Kahwajy was driving on NM Road 539 when she came upon a tight curve in the road. She did not make the turn and ended up driving over a cliff.

Kahwajy and her passenger, 53-year-old Glenn Taketa, were both pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the crash. NMSP is continuing to investigate the crash.