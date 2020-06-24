Two charged with 2017 murder of 18-year-old found in ditch

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) –  A man and a woman are now charged with the 2017 murder of an 18-year-old nearly three years ago. The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office says Bryanna Terry and Justin Bullock were arrested Wednesday. Nearly three years after Dakota Lunceford was found dead in a ditch just outside Las Cruces.

Terry and Bullock were originally arrested for tampering with evidence. but the homicide case went cold until this year when detectives found new evidence in phones seized during the initial investigation. Terry and Bullock are now charged with first-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss