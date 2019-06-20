State Police: Man shot and killed by Bernalillo police fired first

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Two Bernalillo police officers remain on administrative leave as State Police investigators say a man shot and killed by the officers, fired the first shots. On June 5, Bernalillo police officers Tom Carter and Daniel Guzman were called to an apartment near 550 and Camino del Pueblo for reports of gunshots.

The officers confronted 28-year-old Fabian Rivera, who, according to police, fired shots at officers before going back into his apartment. They commanded him to surrender, but when he came out and allegedly started shooting again officers opened fire.

Officer Carter has been in law enforcement for nine years, officer Guzman for 17 years.