News Alert
New Mexico State Fair canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Two arrested after burglaries at Eddy County man camp

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Eddy County Deputies arrested a man and woman accused of burglarizing a man camp. The Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Donavan Montoya and Patience Gonzalez stole $25,000 worth of items from the camp in Malaga. Detectives got the license plate and vehicle description after the burglaries early Thursday morning and tracked the suspects down. Deputies say the two are also connected to other burglaries in Eddy County including Carlsbad. They were also able to recover much of the stolen items.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss