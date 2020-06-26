Two arrested after burglaries at Eddy County man camp

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Dash camera video reveals the moments' police officers dodged cinder blocks and other random items being thrown out of the back of a truck while trying to end a pursuit in early June. The chase ended with a fatal crash on Interstate 40 outside of Gallup, killing the driver, Gerald John, 25 of Brimhall, New Mexico and passenger Ray Lee Jim, 21 of Wingate, New Mexico.

According to State Police, the pursuit started just before midnight on June 5, after two Gallup Police officers tried to stop the suspects who were accused of brandishing a gun. Gallup Police officers tried to stop the suspects in the parking lot of the Redwood Lodge motel. Police video shows the suspects took off in a white Dodge pickup truck as officers tried to get out of their vehicles.