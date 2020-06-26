Two arrested after burglaries at Eddy County man camp

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Eddy County Deputies arrested a man and woman accused of burglarizing a man camp. The Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Donavan Montoya and Patience Gonzalez stole $25,000 worth of items from the camp in Malaga. Detectives got the license plate and vehicle description after the burglaries early Thursday morning and tracked the suspects down. Deputies say the two are also connected to other burglaries in Eddy County including Carlsbad. They were also able to recover much of the stolen items.
