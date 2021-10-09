Two airlifted to trauma center after serious Chaves County crash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A driver and passenger were flown to a trauma center after a bad crash in Chaves County. The sheriff’s office posted on social media around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning that deputies provided first aid to the driver who crashed into a pole off Hobson and Y O Road, near the Roswell airport.
Story continues below:
- Balloon Fiesta: PHOTOS: Visitors still enjoy static display on Day 8 of Balloon Fiesta
- Albuquerque: Local business owner fed up after thieves keep striking
- Crime: Video shows man steal rock worth over $1K from Albuquerque home
- KRQE En Español: Viernes 8 de Octubre 2021
State police are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the crash. The driver’s current condition is unknown.