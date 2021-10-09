Two airlifted to trauma center after serious Chaves County crash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It's the final weekend of the Balloon Fiesta, and we've had flawless weather so far. But things are changing with the next storm arriving overhead. Strong upper-level winds are already in the state, and this will likely have impacts for the balloons once airborne. So this weekend will be very difficult to launch all the events, unfortunately. The wind will be the main story with this storm as gusts reach 35-50 mph behind falling temperatures. Before this happens on Sunday, temperatures will still be very mild Saturday with highs making 80 degrees in Albuquerque and into the middle 90s for Roswell!

A cold front will be moving through the state early Sunday pushing some rain and high mountain snow through the region across the northern mountains. A couple inches of snow are likely above 10,000 ft once again. But this storm doesn't have a lot of moisture for us since we're too far south. The cold front nonetheless will drop temperatures a solid 10-20 degrees across the state. We get a brief lull in the action Monday before an even stronger storm arrives Tuesday.