Two additional chimps die at Alamogordo testing site

New Mexico

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Two more chimps have died at the testing site in Alamogordo. These additional deaths come just days after KRQE News 13 aired a story on the fight to get these chimps out and to a sanctuary.

The remaining number of primates at the facility is now 37. On Friday, in a virtual “Hope For Chimpanzees” Zoom call, Senator Tom Udall called on the test site to release more information regarding these animals. “I remain deeply concerned about the welfare of the Alamogordo chimpanzees and will continue to push NIH to retire them once and for all at a sanctuary,” Udall said.

However, there is good news. Since 2005, 461 federally-owned chimps have been removed from test sites and placed in sanctuaries.

