LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Turtle Fest is returning to Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Tortugas, New Mexico. The area is south of Las Cruces.

The parish church announced the celebration after three years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making 2023 the 32nd year of turtle races.

The San Juan Fiesta is Tortugas’ annual celebration of Patron Saint John the Baptist. The turtle derby is on June 25 at 2 p.m. Registration for the competition is at 11 a.m.

You can also expect prizes, a raffle, and food at the three-day event. To see a complete list of activities, click here.