Tularosa River pedestrian bridge moves downstream

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A pedestrian bridge across the Tularosa River in the Gila National Forest has been moved. The Reserve Ranger District says they moved the bridge downstream because of flooding that happened last month.

The “Walk in the Past” trial number 6-16 where the bridge is located is still open. Hikers should be cautious when crossing the river. Crews are currently working on reinstalling the bridge.

