Tularosa Basin Downwinders rally at Roundhouse

NEW MEXCIO (KRQE) – This year will be the 75th-anniversary of the test of the first atomic bomb at the Trinity Site here in New Mexico.

As the anniversary passes, the families of people who lived near the test are still fighting for compensation. Friday, the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium held a rally at the Roundhouse to bring awareness about their cause.

They say they have dealt with a higher rate of cancers, birth defects and stillbirths. They believe it is all linked to the high levels of radiation they were exposed to.

“Our voices need to be all lifted together. Washington needs to hear our story and there is a moral and an ethical imperative to right this wrong, to make this right,” said Tina Cordova.

The group is asking Congress for the same healthcare coverage and compensation group in other states received.