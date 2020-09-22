Tuesday is the Autumnal Equinox, first day of fall

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday, Sept. 22 is the Autumnal Equinox, which means equal day and equal night. It is also when the sun crosses the equator back into the southern hemisphere. We are losing about two minutes of daylight per day as of now.

On Tuesday, the sun will rise at 6:45 a.m. and will set at 7:02 p.m. Starting on October 22, the sunrise will be at 7:19 a.m. and the sunset will be at 6:22 p.m. By December 22, sunrise will be at 7:11 a.m. and sunset will be at 4:59 p.m.

As days get shorter, temperatures aren’t able to heat up as much. Also, during the fall, the northern hemisphere starts tilting further away from the sun. These two reasons explain why temperatures start getting so much cooler during fall.