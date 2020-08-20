Tucumcari researchers at NMSU agricultural science center offer insight on arid farming conditions

Murali Darapuneni is an assistant professor of semi-arid cropping systems in NMSU’s Dept. of Plant and Environmental Sciences. (NMSU photo by Darrell J. Pehr).

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – Researchers at a New Mexico State University College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Science center northeast of Tucumcari are approaching water conservation in new ways. NMSU reports that two recently published journal articles by associate professor Murali K. Darapuneni highlight projects that aim to help farmers use scarce water resources more efficiently.

Darapuenni and his colleagues discovered that using strip tillage in semiarid regions provide farmers with a significant advantage over other tillage practices that try to improve the use of resources in corn production. One three-year study analyzed the effectiveness of three tillage strategies; conventional, strip and no-tillage, and two nitrogen rates on corn yield, water use and carry-over residual water and nitrogen characteristics.

The study was published in Agronomy Journal in partnership with Darapeneni and other researchers including Omololu “John” Idowu, Leonard M. Laurialt, Syam K. Dodla, Kiran Pavuluri, Srinvasulu Ale, Kulbushan Grover, and Sangamesh V. Angadi.

A second study that was published in the Soil & Tillage Research journal looked at plant variations and soil characteristics after the use of manure in strip-till zones of dryland farming fields. Another three-year study, the project found that even three years after a single application of manure there was still evidence of significant agricultural benefits.

Researchers also looked at other projects that focused on summer and winter crops and the impact of their water source whether it came from an irrigation canal or from a municipal wastewater treatment plant. The research is ongoing in this project. The research can lead to notable cost savings for farmers in Tucumcari as well as other southwestern regions where water is scarce.