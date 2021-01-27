Tucumcari Police search for 2 runaway juveniles

Braxton French (left) and Angelique French (courtesy NMSP/Tucumcari Police Dept.)

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – The Tucumcari Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 15-year-old Angelique French and 11-year-old Braxton French. Police say the pair ran away from their foster parent’s house in Tucumcari on January 23, 2021, around 10 p.m.

Authorities report that Angelique is five-feet-four-inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tank top with blue jeans and a purple jacket.

Braxton is five-feet-tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black pullover with “Rattler High School” on it.

Police say that Angelique and Braxton’s destination and method of travel are unknown. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Tucumcari Police Department at 575-461-2160 or to dial 911.

