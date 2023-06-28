TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man is recovering after being attacked by a dog while in his own front yard. John Nichols says he’s lucky to be alive after he was attacked by a neighbors dog over the weekend.

Nichols was out in his yard when the dog came running towards him. “You wouldn’t imagine a dog could take you down that hard but he did and then he proceed to tear me up,” said Nichols. “The back of my arm, is just chewed up and that’s the good one, he just chewed my wrist to pieces my whole arm just hurts like you can’t even imagine.” Tucumcari police responded to the attack they say the dog’s owner showed up about half an hour after and helped get the dog in the kennel truck.

Nichols’ wife Ruth said she witnessed the attack, she called her son who was inside their home for help. But Nichols isn’t the only dog attack victim in Tucumcari. Loretta Muller said her 14-year-old Chihuahua mix was attacked by another dog earlier this month. Muller said her dog Itsy Btsy was not on a leash at the time of the attack. “And all I heard was yelping didn’t think it was my dog so I went like with the hose and I saw the dog on my dog I was wetting it and it took off,” said Muller.

According to officials Nichols incident is still an active investigation. They said they’re working with the District Attorney’s office to keep the community safe. As for Muller’s case neither party received a citation instead both received a verbal warning.